Controversy Averted: Second Postmortem of Zubeen Garg's Body Approved

The Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) will conduct a second postmortem examination on the late singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. The decision follows demands from certain sections in Assam, even after the initial autopsy in Singapore confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

Chief Minister Sarma pointed out the decision was made to appease fringe elements, despite the expertise of Singapore's medical professionals. He emphasized that avoiding controversy around Zubeen Garg's death was a priority, hence the consent for a second examination was sought from Garg's wife.

The examination will be carried out by a team from GMCH and AIIMS, Guwahati. Scheduled for completion by 9.30 am, this will pave the way for Garg's final journey, which will conclude with full state honors at the outskirts of Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)