Left Menu

Controversy Averted: Second Postmortem of Zubeen Garg's Body Approved

A second postmortem of singer Zubeen Garg's body will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College to address demands from certain sections in Assam. Despite the initial autopsy carried out in Singapore, authorities approved the procedure to prevent controversy. Garg's last rites will proceed with state honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:30 IST
Controversy Averted: Second Postmortem of Zubeen Garg's Body Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) will conduct a second postmortem examination on the late singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. The decision follows demands from certain sections in Assam, even after the initial autopsy in Singapore confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

Chief Minister Sarma pointed out the decision was made to appease fringe elements, despite the expertise of Singapore's medical professionals. He emphasized that avoiding controversy around Zubeen Garg's death was a priority, hence the consent for a second examination was sought from Garg's wife.

The examination will be carried out by a team from GMCH and AIIMS, Guwahati. Scheduled for completion by 9.30 am, this will pave the way for Garg's final journey, which will conclude with full state honors at the outskirts of Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Syria's New Dawn: Historic Engagement at UN Assembly

Syria's New Dawn: Historic Engagement at UN Assembly

 United States
2
Nvidia's $100B Chip Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Race

Nvidia's $100B Chip Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Race

 Global
3
Empowering South: Enhancing Human Rights Capacity in the Global South

Empowering South: Enhancing Human Rights Capacity in the Global South

 India
4
Meghalaya's NPP Condemns Alleged Harassment of Catholic Group in Jharkhand

Meghalaya's NPP Condemns Alleged Harassment of Catholic Group in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025