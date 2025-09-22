The Health Impact of Navratri Fasting: Experts Weigh In

As Navratri unfolds from September 22 to October 2, fasting devotees are confronted with a potential health concern. Health experts suggest that the traditional fasting pattern, characterized by minimal day-time intake and heavy evening meals, may disrupt the digestive system.

Divya Malik, senior consultant at Apollo Spectra Hospital, advises against large late-night meals after daytime fasting, as it might hinder proper calorie burning and digestion. Instead, balanced and light meals, along with adequate water, are recommended to prevent harm.

Furthermore, practitioners like Phoolwati and Sunita Bhardwaj share their fasting experiences, while experts highlight the risks of nutrient deficiency. Khushboo Singh, a Noida District Hospital dietician, suggests starting the day with warm water and curry leaves, continuing with light fruits and nuts to maintain energy during Navratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)