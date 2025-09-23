Left Menu

Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC Amidst FCC Controversy

Disney's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' resumes on ABC after a temporary suspension due to FCC threats over comments made about Charlie Kirk's assassination. Disney halted production to calm tensions but brought the show back after discussions. This move represents major media opposition to Trump’s administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:14 IST
Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC Amidst FCC Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney announced that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will be back on ABC's lineup on Tuesday. The show was suspended following threats from the Federal Communications Commission chairman over Kimmel's controversial comments regarding Charlie Kirk.

The decision to resume the show followed extensive discussions with Kimmel. Disney justified the initial suspension to prevent exacerbating a sensitive national issue, although they acknowledged the timing of Kimmel's comments as 'insensitive.'

This development comes amidst broader tensions between major media and Donald Trump's administration, noted for its aggressive stance towards negative press. In response, Disney's resumption of Kimmel's show marks a significant media pushback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

 Global
3
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025