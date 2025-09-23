Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC Amidst FCC Controversy
Disney's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' resumes on ABC after a temporary suspension due to FCC threats over comments made about Charlie Kirk's assassination. Disney halted production to calm tensions but brought the show back after discussions. This move represents major media opposition to Trump’s administration.
Disney announced that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will be back on ABC's lineup on Tuesday. The show was suspended following threats from the Federal Communications Commission chairman over Kimmel's controversial comments regarding Charlie Kirk.
The decision to resume the show followed extensive discussions with Kimmel. Disney justified the initial suspension to prevent exacerbating a sensitive national issue, although they acknowledged the timing of Kimmel's comments as 'insensitive.'
This development comes amidst broader tensions between major media and Donald Trump's administration, noted for its aggressive stance towards negative press. In response, Disney's resumption of Kimmel's show marks a significant media pushback.
