Cricket Mourns the Loss of Legendary Umpire Dickie Bird

The cricket world mourns the loss of renowned umpire Dickie Bird, who passed away at the age of 92. Bird, known for his fairness and unique character, officiated 66 Tests and 69 ODIs. Sunil Gavaskar and the ECB express their condolences, celebrating Bird's contributions to the sport.

Updated: 23-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:43 IST
Dickie Bird
  • Country:
  • India

The world of cricket is in mourning following the death of celebrated umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird, who passed away at 92. Bird, known for his remarkable career and unique personality, was revered by players and fans alike.

Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian cricketer, expressed his sorrow, highlighting Bird's understanding of players' pressures and his ability to engage with them openly. Gavaskar noted that Bird was always willing to communicate between overs, which endeared him to players.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also paid tribute to Bird's legacy, marking him as a cherished figure in the game. Other cricket figures, including Dinesh Karthik and Jack Russell, remembered Bird for his integrity and humor.

