Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates First National Film Award Win for 'Jawan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been awarded his first National Film Award for Best Actor, receiving the honor for his performance in Atlee's 'Jawan'. Khan, who has spent over three decades in the film industry, was recognized alongside Vikrant Massey, who earned the same accolade for '12th Fail'.

The prestigious 71st National Film Awards ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, where Khan was presented with the award by President Droupadi Murmu. Displaying joy and gratitude, Khan shared an emotional message on social media, thanking his fans, team, family, and the awarding bodies for the recognition.

Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, joined him at the event. Following the ceremony, Khan conveyed his appreciation for his team and family, whose support he credited for his successful career. 'Jawan,' released in September, marked Khan's return to the silver screen with a dual role that captivated audiences, making it one of the year's biggest hits.

(With inputs from agencies.)