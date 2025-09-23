Tezpur University to Honor Zubeen Garg with Statue and Scholarship

Tezpur University has announced plans to honor Zubeen Garg by erecting a statue on campus and considering a posthumous honorary doctorate. This comes in response to student dissatisfaction over the institution's handling of the icon's death.

The university plans to establish a scholarship in Garg's name within the Department of Cultural Studies to promote young talent in art, culture, and music. The decisions follow discussions with students expressing concerns over the university's response to Garg's passing.

The university also addressed student demands for a week-long homage and a public apology for the delayed condolence response. Additionally, the process to amend the Tezpur University Act to potentially change the students' representative body's name will be initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)