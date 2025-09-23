Heritage Preservation: Sikh and Guru Ravidas Museums to Inspire Future Generations

In a decisive move to honor religious heritage, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has instructed officials to expedite the construction of the Sikh Museum and Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum in Kurukshetra. Saini emphasized that preserving the teachings and sacrifices of Sikh gurus is crucial for inspiring future generations. According to an official statement, these museums should be completed promptly to ensure this rich heritage is accessible and appreciated.

The Sikh Museum will span three acres and is intended to provide a thorough representation of Sikh history, culture, and the pivotal battles fought by Sikh gurus. Saini stressed that the solar panels should be included in the plans, aligning with modern sustainability practices.

The Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum, covering five acres, will celebrate the wisdom and philosophy of Guru Ravidas. The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of showcasing Guru Ravidas' life and teachings in a grand architectural setting that conveys social harmony. The meeting was attended by notable state officials, preparing to move forward with the project swiftly.