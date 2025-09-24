Left Menu

Kiran Desai's Epic Tale Returns to Booker Prize Spotlight

Kiran Desai, the Booker Prize-winning author, returns to the shortlist with her novel ‘The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny’. The expansive story explores themes of love, class, race, and nationhood. If Desai wins, she will become the fifth double winner in the prize’s history.

Renowned author Kiran Desai has once again captured the literary world's attention, earning a spot on the Booker Prize shortlist with her new novel, 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny'. The novel has been praised by judges as a 'vast and immersive' exploration of the lives of two young Indians in America.

Desai, already a Booker Prize laureate for 'The Inheritance of Loss' in 2006, offers a 667-page narrative rich in themes of love, loneliness, and societal divides. Her latest work, published by Hamish Hamilton, speaks to the pervasive themes of race, class, and global disparities.

Should Desai triumph this year, she would be among an elite group of only five double winners in the accolade's history. Her win would also mark a significant achievement for Indian literature on the global stage, following Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi's earlier success in the year.

