Reviving Bundelkhand Forts: A Cultural Renaissance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer control of key historical forts in the Bundelkhand region from the Archaeological Survey of India to the state government, according to officials.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Adityanath seeks authority over Talbehat, Kalinjar, Madfa, and Barua Sagar Ghat steps, citing the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958. The aim is to utilize these sites for tourism and cultural enrichment.

The Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh, emphasized that Bundelkhand has been a hub of human activity since the Stone Age, flourishing under Gupta and Chandela dynasties. Despite its historical contributions, the region languished in neglect until 2014, Adityanath's letter noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)