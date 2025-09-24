Left Menu

Reviving Bundelkhand Forts: A Cultural Renaissance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer four key Bundelkhand forts to the state government for development. These sites are significant for tourism and cultural history. The area has a rich cultural legacy dating back to ancient times, though it has been neglected until recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:18 IST
Reviving Bundelkhand Forts: A Cultural Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer control of key historical forts in the Bundelkhand region from the Archaeological Survey of India to the state government, according to officials.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Adityanath seeks authority over Talbehat, Kalinjar, Madfa, and Barua Sagar Ghat steps, citing the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958. The aim is to utilize these sites for tourism and cultural enrichment.

The Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh, emphasized that Bundelkhand has been a hub of human activity since the Stone Age, flourishing under Gupta and Chandela dynasties. Despite its historical contributions, the region languished in neglect until 2014, Adityanath's letter noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

 India
2
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela

 India
3
Bihar's Political Crossroads: Congress Gears Up for Change

Bihar's Political Crossroads: Congress Gears Up for Change

 India
4
Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Shake Up Semiconductor Industry

Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Sh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025