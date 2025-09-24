Reviving Bundelkhand Forts: A Cultural Renaissance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer four key Bundelkhand forts to the state government for development. These sites are significant for tourism and cultural history. The area has a rich cultural legacy dating back to ancient times, though it has been neglected until recent years.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer control of key historical forts in the Bundelkhand region from the Archaeological Survey of India to the state government, according to officials.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Adityanath seeks authority over Talbehat, Kalinjar, Madfa, and Barua Sagar Ghat steps, citing the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958. The aim is to utilize these sites for tourism and cultural enrichment.
The Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh, emphasized that Bundelkhand has been a hub of human activity since the Stone Age, flourishing under Gupta and Chandela dynasties. Despite its historical contributions, the region languished in neglect until 2014, Adityanath's letter noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Spurs Growth: ₹3,745 Crore Investments to Boost Jobs and Agriculture
Bengaluru's Durga Pooja: A Festival of Art, Culture, and Community Bonding
Uttar Pradesh Launches Mission Shakti Centres for Women's Safety
Empowering Women: Mission Shakti Centres Transforming Uttar Pradesh
Undocumented Women Farm Workers: The Silent Backbone of U.S. Agriculture