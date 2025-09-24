Shah Rukh Khan Wins Big: A Family's Celebration
Shah Rukh Khan's children, Aryan and Suhana, celebrated along with fans as he won his first National Film Award. They expressed their pride in a heartfelt Instagram post. Khan's win, shared with actor Vikrant Massey, was for his role in the film 'Jawan'. His wife Gauri Khan also congratulated him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming display of family pride, Aryan and Suhana Khan, children of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, joined fans in celebrating their father's maiden National Film Award victory.
The siblings expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Shah Rukh on Instagram, sharing a joint post featuring pictures from the 71st National Film Award ceremony, where he was honored by President Droupadi Murmu for his performance in 'Jawan'.
The blockbuster film earned over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, showcasing Khan in a dual role. His wife Gauri Khan also praised his achievement, highlighting years of dedication and hard work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
