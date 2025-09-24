Shah Rukh Khan Wins Big: A Family's Celebration

In a heartwarming display of family pride, Aryan and Suhana Khan, children of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, joined fans in celebrating their father's maiden National Film Award victory.

The siblings expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Shah Rukh on Instagram, sharing a joint post featuring pictures from the 71st National Film Award ceremony, where he was honored by President Droupadi Murmu for his performance in 'Jawan'.

The blockbuster film earned over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, showcasing Khan in a dual role. His wife Gauri Khan also praised his achievement, highlighting years of dedication and hard work.

