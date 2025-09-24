Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Wins Big: A Family's Celebration

Shah Rukh Khan's children, Aryan and Suhana, celebrated along with fans as he won his first National Film Award. They expressed their pride in a heartfelt Instagram post. Khan's win, shared with actor Vikrant Massey, was for his role in the film 'Jawan'. His wife Gauri Khan also congratulated him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:52 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Wins Big: A Family's Celebration
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming display of family pride, Aryan and Suhana Khan, children of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, joined fans in celebrating their father's maiden National Film Award victory.

The siblings expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Shah Rukh on Instagram, sharing a joint post featuring pictures from the 71st National Film Award ceremony, where he was honored by President Droupadi Murmu for his performance in 'Jawan'.

The blockbuster film earned over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, showcasing Khan in a dual role. His wife Gauri Khan also praised his achievement, highlighting years of dedication and hard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alibaba's AI Ambitions: New Partnerships, Expansions, and Innovations

Alibaba's AI Ambitions: New Partnerships, Expansions, and Innovations

 Global
2
Global Market Shifts Amid Fed Speculation and Geopolitical Tensions

Global Market Shifts Amid Fed Speculation and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
A-League Betting Scandal: Soccer Stars in Trouble

A-League Betting Scandal: Soccer Stars in Trouble

 Australia
4
European Shares Dip Amid Financial Sector Losses, Boosted by Defence Gains

European Shares Dip Amid Financial Sector Losses, Boosted by Defence Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025