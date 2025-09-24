Left Menu

Lumina Datamatics Honored with IACE Award for Service Excellence

Lumina Datamatics received the prestigious Indo–American Corporate Excellence (IACE) Award 2025 for 'Excellence in Service.' The award was conferred at the IACC event in Mumbai, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing Indo-US business relations and delivering pioneering services globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:42 IST
Lumina Datamatics has been awarded the Indo–American Corporate Excellence (IACE) Award 2025 for 'Excellence in Service (Indian Company in US).' The accolade was presented by the Indo–American Chamber of Commerce during its 21st awards ceremony, held at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, on September 19, 2025.

The award acknowledges the exceptional services delivered by Lumina Datamatics, solidifying its role in enhancing Indo-US business ties. Present at the event were several industry leaders, including the Chief Guest, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, and Guest of Honor Joe Yang from the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai.

Expressing gratitude, Sameer Kanodia, CEO of Lumina Datamatics, emphasized the company's dedication to excellence and innovation. The IACE award further validates Lumina Datamatics' commitment to providing impactful solutions and fostering global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

