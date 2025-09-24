Literary Dads: The Good, Bad, and the Ugly

In the realm of literature, dysfunctional family dynamics have long inspired authors to explore the complex and often troubling relationships between parents and their children.

Some of the most memorable literary fathers, like Heathcliff in 'Wuthering Heights' and Sam Pollit in 'The Man Who Loved Children,' reflect the dark side of paternal influence.

These characters, with their violent tendencies and negligent behaviors, raise questions about the nature of family and the legacy of trauma in literary narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)