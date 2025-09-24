Echoes of Kishore Kumar: A Tribute by Shaan
Shaan, the celebrated musician, recently paid tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar with a concert titled 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se'. A lifelong fan, Shaan shared fond memories of Kumar, reflecting on his father's collaboration with him and the deep connection audiences maintain with Kumar's timeless music.
Singer Shaan recently honored the musical genius of Kishore Kumar with a tribute concert, 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se'. A devoted fan since childhood, Shaan acknowledges the unsurpassed allure of Kumar's songs that continue to captivate audiences.
Shaan recounted a memorable moment from 1986, witnessing his father, composer Manas Mukherjee, share a stroll with Kishore Kumar in Mumbai's Mehboob Studios. The unreleased song 'Kene Kene Jaai' from their collaboration is a testament to their artistic bond.
During the tribute, Shaan performed a medley of Kumar's hits, emphasizing the songs' role as lifelong companions and inspirations for many. 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se', presented by NR Talent & Event Management, was a nostalgic celebration of Kumar's enduring legacy.
