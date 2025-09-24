Left Menu

Echoes of Kishore Kumar: A Tribute by Shaan

Shaan, the celebrated musician, recently paid tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar with a concert titled 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se'. A lifelong fan, Shaan shared fond memories of Kumar, reflecting on his father's collaboration with him and the deep connection audiences maintain with Kumar's timeless music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:52 IST
Echoes of Kishore Kumar: A Tribute by Shaan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Shaan recently honored the musical genius of Kishore Kumar with a tribute concert, 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se'. A devoted fan since childhood, Shaan acknowledges the unsurpassed allure of Kumar's songs that continue to captivate audiences.

Shaan recounted a memorable moment from 1986, witnessing his father, composer Manas Mukherjee, share a stroll with Kishore Kumar in Mumbai's Mehboob Studios. The unreleased song 'Kene Kene Jaai' from their collaboration is a testament to their artistic bond.

During the tribute, Shaan performed a medley of Kumar's hits, emphasizing the songs' role as lifelong companions and inspirations for many. 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se', presented by NR Talent & Event Management, was a nostalgic celebration of Kumar's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Ragasa: A Fierce Force Strikes China

Typhoon Ragasa: A Fierce Force Strikes China

 Global
2
Luxury Car Smuggling Operation Unveils Shocking Network

Luxury Car Smuggling Operation Unveils Shocking Network

 India
3
Violent Clashes Erupt in Leh Amid Statehood Protests

Violent Clashes Erupt in Leh Amid Statehood Protests

 India
4
IORG Report Exposes China's Narrative Ploy to Undermine Taiwan’s Confidence

IORG Report Exposes China's Narrative Ploy to Undermine Taiwan’s Confidence

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025