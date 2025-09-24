Echoes of Kishore Kumar: A Tribute by Shaan

Singer Shaan recently honored the musical genius of Kishore Kumar with a tribute concert, 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se'. A devoted fan since childhood, Shaan acknowledges the unsurpassed allure of Kumar's songs that continue to captivate audiences.

Shaan recounted a memorable moment from 1986, witnessing his father, composer Manas Mukherjee, share a stroll with Kishore Kumar in Mumbai's Mehboob Studios. The unreleased song 'Kene Kene Jaai' from their collaboration is a testament to their artistic bond.

During the tribute, Shaan performed a medley of Kumar's hits, emphasizing the songs' role as lifelong companions and inspirations for many. 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se', presented by NR Talent & Event Management, was a nostalgic celebration of Kumar's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)