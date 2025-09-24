Kerala Minister Defends Vavar Swamy's Role Amid Right-Wing Campaigns

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has vehemently dismissed reports of a right-wing campaign against Vavar Swamy, the revered Muslim companion of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala. Addressing these claims, the minister underscored the essential role played by Vavar in the pilgrimage to the hill shrine.

Vasavan highlighted that a significant number of devotees make their journey to Sabarimala via Erumely, where Vavar's mosque is located, challenging suggestions by BJP and RSS to shift the focus towards a spiritual entity named Vapuran. The minister insisted on preserving the established traditions, emphasizing that Vavar's presence remains a core aspect of the pilgrimage rituals.

Asserting the significance of maintaining Kerala's cultural and secular heritage, Vasavan criticized the recent event by right-wing groups, which allegedly featured divisive rhetoric. He called for unity and respect for the customs integral to Sabarimala, urging against altering long-held practices.