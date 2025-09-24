The Fallen 'Godman': A Tale of Manipulation and Escape

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, known for his self-styled spiritual persona, has allegedly been involved in numerous incidents of sexual assault against female students at a local management institute. The troubling details emerged following police reports revealing threats, coercion, and lures targeting students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Saraswati, who has faced multiple allegations dating back to 2009, is accused of using social media and SMS messages to intimidate students. Promises of foreign trips and threats of academic failure were reportedly used to manipulate victims into compliance, with several students being summoned to his room at night.

As the investigation ramps up, police have raided properties linked to Saraswati and are examining digital evidence. Meanwhile, the institute's wardens are under scrutiny for possibly aiding in the misconduct. Authorities have intensified efforts to capture Saraswati, with surveillance heightened at airports to prevent his escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)