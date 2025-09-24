Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's National Award: A Political Tug-of-War

Former BJP MLA Raj Purohit claims that Shah Rukh Khan's recent national award for best actor was given on merit, unaffected by religious bias. Meanwhile, Congress argues the decision is politically motivated ahead of elections. The discourse raises questions on the intent behind the timing of the award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:14 IST
In a recent political exchange, former BJP MLA Raj Purohit stated that the Congress governments had overlooked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in terms of national recognition, but the BJP's approach is merit-based.

The Congress, however, contends that the timing of Khan's national award, shared with Vikrant Massey for ''Jawan'', coincides conveniently with upcoming elections, suggesting political maneuvering.

While the BJP underscores its commitment to unity and meritocracy, Congress leaders, including Bhai Jagtap, accuse the ruling party of exploiting Khan's award to gain electoral leverage, questioning the intentions behind the sudden accolade.

