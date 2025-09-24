Rohini Acharya Challenges Critics Amidst Kidney Donation Controversy

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has publicly addressed accusations regarding the donation of her kidney to her father. In a bold statement shared on social media, Acharya challenged detractors to prove their claims or apologize for spreading falsehoods.

A medical graduate who became a homemaker, Acharya gained attention during her father's kidney transplant for her act of generosity. Despite her failure in the political domain last year, she continues to be a vocal figure on social media, raising questions about potential family discord and seeking justice against those she perceives to malign her intentions.

Her latest remarks were perceived by some as a veiled critique of RJD and its ally Congress, amidst ongoing political tensions and alleged derogatory language aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. Acharya's call for apologies underscores her commitment to protecting the dignity of women in the public sphere.

