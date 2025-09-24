Left Menu

Rohini Acharya Challenges Critics Amidst Kidney Donation Controversy

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has openly challenged critics questioning her kidney donation to her father. Despite political setbacks, Acharya remains vocal on social media, demanding apologies from detractors who doubt her intentions and seeking to safeguard the reputation of women across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has publicly addressed accusations regarding the donation of her kidney to her father. In a bold statement shared on social media, Acharya challenged detractors to prove their claims or apologize for spreading falsehoods.

A medical graduate who became a homemaker, Acharya gained attention during her father's kidney transplant for her act of generosity. Despite her failure in the political domain last year, she continues to be a vocal figure on social media, raising questions about potential family discord and seeking justice against those she perceives to malign her intentions.

Her latest remarks were perceived by some as a veiled critique of RJD and its ally Congress, amidst ongoing political tensions and alleged derogatory language aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. Acharya's call for apologies underscores her commitment to protecting the dignity of women in the public sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

