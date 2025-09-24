Assam Demands Justice for Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg

The Assam government has banned Shyamkanu Mahanta from organizing events in the state after the suspicious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the prohibition, while also launching a Special Investigation Team led by senior police officials to probe Garg's death during a festival organized by Mahanta.

Zubeen Garg's death has sparked widespread demand for justice, with political figures and fans calling for a high court judge-monitored CBI investigation. The state police are reliant on additional forensic analysis to delve into the circumstances surrounding what many believe to be a conspiracy.

Multiple FIRs have been filed against festival organizers, while protests erupted against a local TV channel owner implicated in the event. Amidst this, authorities are ensuring all investigative avenues are explored, including second autopsy results and potential jurisdictional challenges in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)