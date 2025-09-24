Divine Start: Brahmotsavams Begins with Sacred Garuda Flag Hoisting
The nine-day Brahmotsavams in Tirumala have commenced, marked by the ceremonial hoisting of the sacred Garuda flag. This ceremonial tradition, known as 'Dhwjarohanam', symbolizes an invitation to celestial beings to partake in the festivities. Celebrated in an auspicious 'Meena Lagnam', the event highlights spiritual purity and prosperity.
The annual nine-day Brahmotsavams in Tirumala have begun with the ceremonial hoisting of the sacred Garuda flag atop the temple pole. The ceremony, known traditionally as 'Dhwjarohanam', is intended to invite the myriad deities of the 14 worlds, along with other celestial beings, to participate in the Brahmotsavam festivities.
According to a press release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the grand religious event commenced at an auspicious 'Meena Lagnam', with Vedic chants by priests that heralded the flag as a symbol of purity and prosperity. The sacred event took place between 5:43 pm and 6:15 pm to mark the beginning of the celebrations.
Additionally, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented silken garments to the deity Sri Venkateswara Swamy, symbolizing the state's participation and commemoration of the Brahmotsavams, as detailed in an official release from the Chief Minister's office.
