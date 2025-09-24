Left Menu

Divine Start: Brahmotsavams Begins with Sacred Garuda Flag Hoisting

The nine-day Brahmotsavams in Tirumala have commenced, marked by the ceremonial hoisting of the sacred Garuda flag. This ceremonial tradition, known as 'Dhwjarohanam', symbolizes an invitation to celestial beings to partake in the festivities. Celebrated in an auspicious 'Meena Lagnam', the event highlights spiritual purity and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:51 IST
Divine Start: Brahmotsavams Begins with Sacred Garuda Flag Hoisting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The annual nine-day Brahmotsavams in Tirumala have begun with the ceremonial hoisting of the sacred Garuda flag atop the temple pole. The ceremony, known traditionally as 'Dhwjarohanam', is intended to invite the myriad deities of the 14 worlds, along with other celestial beings, to participate in the Brahmotsavam festivities.

According to a press release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the grand religious event commenced at an auspicious 'Meena Lagnam', with Vedic chants by priests that heralded the flag as a symbol of purity and prosperity. The sacred event took place between 5:43 pm and 6:15 pm to mark the beginning of the celebrations.

Additionally, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented silken garments to the deity Sri Venkateswara Swamy, symbolizing the state's participation and commemoration of the Brahmotsavams, as detailed in an official release from the Chief Minister's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025