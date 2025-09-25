Jaishankar Strengthens India-Pacific Ties with People-Centric Agenda

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened a significant meeting with foreign ministers from the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation. The gathering underscored a 'people-centric' approach, highlighting key areas like health, technology, and capacity building.

This important meeting occurred alongside the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Jaishankar took to social media to express his satisfaction, noting progress in implementing the 12-point action plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the FIPIC-III Summit.

The initiative aims to deepen development partnerships between India and Pacific Island countries, focusing on sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, and cybersecurity. These efforts reflect the commitment to fostering mutual growth and cooperation.