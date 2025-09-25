Left Menu

Unveiling the Legacy: 'Made in India – A Titan Story'

Amazon MX Player introduces 'Made in India – A Titan Story', featuring J R D Tata and Xerxes Desai's journey in establishing Titan. The show stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh and will premiere next year. It highlights India's spirit of innovation and enterprise, marking a significant milestone.

On Thursday, Amazon MX Player revealed the first look of the much-anticipated show, 'Made in India – A Titan Story'. This series delves into the visionary endeavors of J R D Tata and Xerxes Desai in creating the celebrated Titan brand.

Starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah as Tata, and the talented Jim Sarbh as Desai, the show captivates the viewer with an inspiring account of innovation and leadership. Directed by Robby Grewal and penned by Karan Vyas, 'Made in India' showcases the remarkable journey that continues to inspire.

Scheduled for release early next year on Amazon MX Player, the series is set to premiere on multiple platforms, sharing Tata's legacy and India's pioneering spirit with a global audience.

