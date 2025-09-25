Left Menu

BJP's Cultural Counteroffensive: Reclaiming Bengali Identity During Durga Puja

West Bengal's BJP is leveraging Durga Puja to counter the TMC's ''anti-Bengali'' narrative. By engaging diaspora Bengalis, reviving Puja at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, and increasing bookstalls, BJP aims to integrate into Bengal's cultural identity and challenge the TMC's hold over ''Bangali asmita'' (Bengali pride).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:04 IST
BJP's Cultural Counteroffensive: Reclaiming Bengali Identity During Durga Puja
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to redefine its cultural relevance, West Bengal's BJP is using Durga Puja to counter claims by the TMC of being anti-Bengali. The strategy involves a blend of religious and cultural symbolism, aimed at weaving the BJP into the cultural fabric of the region.

By deploying over 100 leaders to 22 states, including significant hubs of Bengali diaspora, the BJP hopes to influence sentiments back home. This outreach is seen as part of a broader effort to dispel the TMC's narrative of the BJP as culturally alien to Bengal.

Central to these efforts is the revival of the Durga Puja at Salt Lake's Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, once a BJP cultural highlight. The party is also scaling up efforts, such as bookstalls at pandals, to strengthen its outreach, challenging the TMC's traditional dominance in the festival's celebrations.

TRENDING

1
Second Intruder Arrested at R S Pura Border

Second Intruder Arrested at R S Pura Border

 India
2
India Bolsters Defense with Major LCA Contract

India Bolsters Defense with Major LCA Contract

 India
3
India's resilience stands out on back of macro-economic fundamentals amid increasing global uncertainties: FM Sitharaman in Pune.

India's resilience stands out on back of macro-economic fundamentals amid in...

 Global
4
Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: Heady Words and Allegations

Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: Heady Words and Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025