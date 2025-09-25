Pro-Kannada Activists Protest Hindi Promotion Meeting at Five-Star Hotel

In a dramatic turn of events, activists from a pro-Kannada organization stormed into a five-star hotel on Thursday, vehemently protesting a Hindi Promotion Meeting. The event, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Rajbhasha Samiti, drew ire from protesters who criticized it as an attempt to impose Hindi in non-Hindi regions.

Attended by six Members of Parliament, the meeting was disrupted as protestors vociferously raised slogans against the perceived linguistic imposition. Tensions escalated quickly at the venue, necessitating police intervention to restore order.

Officers from the High Grounds police station swiftly arrived on the scene, detaining several activists who had entered without prior notice. The demonstration underscored the ongoing linguistic and cultural tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)