Pro-Kannada Activists Protest Hindi Promotion Meeting at Five-Star Hotel
A pro-Kannada group protested against a Hindi Promotion Meeting, hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Rajbhasha Samiti, in a five-star hotel. Activists alleged the meeting imposed Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. Police detained several protestors who disrupted the meeting attended by Members of Parliament.
In a dramatic turn of events, activists from a pro-Kannada organization stormed into a five-star hotel on Thursday, vehemently protesting a Hindi Promotion Meeting. The event, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Rajbhasha Samiti, drew ire from protesters who criticized it as an attempt to impose Hindi in non-Hindi regions.
Attended by six Members of Parliament, the meeting was disrupted as protestors vociferously raised slogans against the perceived linguistic imposition. Tensions escalated quickly at the venue, necessitating police intervention to restore order.
Officers from the High Grounds police station swiftly arrived on the scene, detaining several activists who had entered without prior notice. The demonstration underscored the ongoing linguistic and cultural tensions in the region.
