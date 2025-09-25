Left Menu

Odisha's Cleanliness Vision: A Path to Top Three

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, urged citizens to elevate the state to one of the top three cleanest in India. The appeal was made during a Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, marking the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Various officials participated in the initiative.

Updated: 25-09-2025
On Thursday, Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, rallied citizens to position the state among India's top three cleanest. This call to action occurred during a Swachhta Hi Seva campaign event near Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, coinciding with the 110th birth anniversary of BJP ideologue, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

The campaign, organized by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, saw participation from the mayor, ministers, MLAs, and the public. It was part of a broader effort that included a mass cleanliness initiative at Kharabela Bhawan, where Principal Secretary Usha Padhee led participants in a Swachhata pledge.

In his address, Majhi emphasized the state's commitment to improving basic amenities and announced plans to convert waste to coal for energy production. Additionally, he planted trees at Devipadhara pond under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' initiative.

