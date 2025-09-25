Left Menu

Kids India 2025: A Paradigm of Innovation in the Global Toy Industry

Kids India 2025 will bring together the global toy industry in Mumbai, featuring innovative products, networking opportunities, and discussions on industry trends like toy safety, smart toys, and AI. Pioneering sessions on inclusion and India's export growth will provide vital insights. New products and strong participation highlight the event's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuremberg | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:44 IST
Kids India 2025: A Paradigm of Innovation in the Global Toy Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The international toy industry is set to converge in Mumbai for Kids India 2025 from October 6 to 8. Organized by Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd., the event will showcase cutting-edge products and foster networking among stakeholders worldwide. It's a significant platform for innovation and collaboration in the toy sector.

This year's focus includes prominent themes such as the Toy Safety Ecosystem in India, smart toys, and the role of AI in shaping play behavior. Noteworthy sessions on inclusivity, including "Toys Without Barriers," and India's growing position as an exporter, will provide attendees with actionable insights into the industry's future.

The Hosted Buyer Programme is drawing significant interest, promising valuable business contacts. New product launches, including Cricket Icons' 7-inch action figures, will further enhance the event's excitement. Kids India is hailed as a crucial nexus for knowledge exchange, network expansion, and business development in the toy industry.

TRENDING

1
VinFast Partners with Central Bank of India to Drive EV Financing

VinFast Partners with Central Bank of India to Drive EV Financing

 India
2
US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges

US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges

 United States
3
Karnataka Court Upholds Voluntary Participation in Caste Survey Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Court Upholds Voluntary Participation in Caste Survey Amidst Polit...

 India
4
Empowering Senior Citizens: Delhi's Assistive Device Distribution Drive

Empowering Senior Citizens: Delhi's Assistive Device Distribution Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025