Kids India 2025: A Paradigm of Innovation in the Global Toy Industry

The international toy industry is set to converge in Mumbai for Kids India 2025 from October 6 to 8. Organized by Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd., the event will showcase cutting-edge products and foster networking among stakeholders worldwide. It's a significant platform for innovation and collaboration in the toy sector.

This year's focus includes prominent themes such as the Toy Safety Ecosystem in India, smart toys, and the role of AI in shaping play behavior. Noteworthy sessions on inclusivity, including "Toys Without Barriers," and India's growing position as an exporter, will provide attendees with actionable insights into the industry's future.

The Hosted Buyer Programme is drawing significant interest, promising valuable business contacts. New product launches, including Cricket Icons' 7-inch action figures, will further enhance the event's excitement. Kids India is hailed as a crucial nexus for knowledge exchange, network expansion, and business development in the toy industry.