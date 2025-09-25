President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn: A Day in Mathura
President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a day-long spiritual visit to Mathura, where she visited several temples including the famous Banke Bihari temple. Her itinerary included prayers, offerings, and inaugurating a meditation hut at an ashram. Tight security was in place throughout her visit to ensure her safety.
President Droupadi Murmu's day-long visit to Mathura on Thursday was marked by a series of spiritual engagements. Arriving aboard the Maharaja Express at Vrindavan Road railway station, she commenced her itinerary with prayers at the Banke Bihari temple.
Ensuring a memorable experience, the temple was adorned with exotic flowers and fragrant perfumes. President Murmu participated in ceremonial prayers and made offerings before visiting Nidhivan and Sudama Kuti ashram, where she inaugurated a meditation hut.
Amid heightened security measures, including deployment of 4,000 police personnel and a no-fly zone, President Murmu continued to the Kubja-Krishna Temple in Mathura. Her journey concluded with a scheduled departure from Mathura Junction back to Delhi.
