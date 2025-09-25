Bright Empire: From Humble Beginnings to Global Recognition
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, celebrates his journey from financial struggles to becoming a celebrated figure in the global media world. His empire, built from a small billboard, pushes innovation in outdoor advertising. Lakhani's service-oriented leadership has earned him numerous accolades and international recognition.
New Delhi [India], September 25 – Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairperson and Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media, is commemorating his 62nd birthday. Lakhani's story of rising from financial constraints to global acclaim in the media and advertising world underscores resilience and vision.
From selling newspapers and firecrackers as a child to establishing the now-iconic Bright Outdoor Media, Lakhani's journey began with a single billboard at Malad railway station. His relentless dedication and integrity garnered him a diverse clientele, culminating in a significant partnership with Manikchand for the Filmfare Awards.
In 2023, Bright Outdoor became the first outdoor advertising company on the BSE, inspired by international landmarks like Times Square. Under Lakhani's leadership, the company champions innovation and sustainability, while his philanthropic efforts extend to free dialysis centers, support for the underprivileged, and a focus on social services.
