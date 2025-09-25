Diljit Dosanjh Defends 'Sardaar Ji 3': A Tale of Art Beyond Borders

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh faced backlash after his film 'Sardaar Ji 3' was tagged anti-national for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The film, shot prior to the Pahalgam terror attack, sparked calls for a boycott and criticism from film unions.

Addressing these allegations at a Kuala Lumpur concert, Dosanjh highlighted the ongoing cricket collaborations between India and Pakistan, questioning why his film's release triggered controversy. He emphasized that the film's production predated the attack and lamented the media portrayal of him as anti-national.

In response to heightened tensions, India executed military strikes on terror camps following the attack. Despite this, Dosanjh affirmed his support for the film's overseas release, citing circumstances beyond control and advocating for art's role beyond geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)