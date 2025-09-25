Left Menu

BJP Leaders Celebrate Deendayal Upadhyay's Legacy with Tribute and Seminars

BJP leaders, including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, honored Deendayal Upadhyay on his 109th birth anniversary with floral tributes and various programs. His philosophy of integral humanism and service to society were emphasized as guiding principles. The Delhi BJP organized seminars and cleanliness campaigns across 14 districts.

In a tribute to party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, BJP leaders such as Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva commemorated his 109th birth anniversary with various programs on Thursday.

The celebrations included cleanliness campaigns and seminars, highlighting Upadhyay's influential philosophy of integral humanism and service to society. The events kicked off with floral tributes at a park on DDU Marg by Education Minister Pradhan and Union minister of state Krishan Pal Gurjar.

Key BJP figures like general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana and several party MPs participated in the homage. The Delhi BJP facilitated a series of seminars and cleanliness initiatives across its 14 organisational districts, spotlighting Upadhyay's lasting impact on modern political ideals.

