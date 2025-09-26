Left Menu

Red Fort Majesty: A Blend of Heritage and Luxury at Exclusive Event

An exclusive cultural event at the Red Fort, organized by Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card and Sabhyata Foundation, offers guests a unique blend of heritage and luxury. Highlights include a Sufi performance, light and sound showcase, and bespoke menu. Proceeds aid in preserving India's architectural heritage.

The Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card, in collaboration with the Sabhyata Foundation, has announced 'An Evening at Red Fort,' scheduled for September 27, 2025. This cultural affair aims to offer guests an unforgettable blend of India's rich history and modern luxury.

The event will feature a Sufi performance by acclaimed artist Deveshi Sahgal and a visually stunning light and sound show. Culinary delights curated by Executive Chef Shantanu Mehrotra of Indian Accent will further enhance the experience.

Proceeds from the event will support the preservation of Indian monuments. It underscores the Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card's unique value proposition: providing cardholders with access to exclusive cultural experiences.

