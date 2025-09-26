Amit Shah's Vision: Returning 'Sonar Bangla' Glory to West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a visit to Kolkata, inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Santosh Mitra Square and delivered a message of hope for West Bengal's future. Shah expressed his wish for a government that could restore the state's 'Sonar Bangla' glory post the 2026 assembly elections.

He extended his Durga Puja greetings to Bengal and the nation, emphasizing the importance of peace and prosperity in fulfilling the vision of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Besides, he expressed condolences for the victims of recent rain-related tragedies that resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people.

Shah's schedule in Kolkata includes visiting the historic Kalighat temple and participating in further Durga Puja celebrations. His visit marks a significant political message ahead of the upcoming state elections, aiming to strengthen the BJP's influence in the region.