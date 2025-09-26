Left Menu

Amit Shah's Cultural Immersion in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kolkata and participated in religious ceremonies at the Kalighat Temple and Durga Puja pandals. The visit included a significant security presence and drew attention from party leaders and local activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:30 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kolkata's revered Kalighat Temple on Friday afternoon to offer prayers during his two-day trip to West Bengal. The minister spent approximately 15 minutes at the shrine.

Amid tight security and in the company of several party leaders and activists, Shah was warmly welcomed outside the temple. An official confirmed the enhanced security measures for Shah's visit.

Later in the day, Shah inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Santosh Mitra Square and visited the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha marquee at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, highlighting the cultural and political dimensions of his visit.

