Arrest of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Ignites Controversy

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemns the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, highlighting his lifelong advocacy for peace. She criticizes the government's approach towards Wangchuk as unjust, following unrest in Leh and the cancellation of his SEMCOL organization's FCRA license. Mufti defends Wangchuk's pro-peace stance and demands accountability.

Updated: 26-09-2025 20:14 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has criticized the arrest of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, calling it 'deeply disturbing' and highlighting his dedication to peace. Mufti insists Wangchuk is being unfairly punished for merely requesting adherence to promises made by the government.

The tense situation in Leh, she notes, mirrors the hardships previously faced by Kashmir, with a curfew and internet shutdown following local unrest. Mufti questions the price for speaking truth to power, as Wangchuk—known for his peaceful initiatives—now faces imprisonment.

Further, Mufti comments on the government's recent revocation of Wangchuk's SEMCOL organization's FCRA license, labeling it a form of governance disguised as frustration. She insists Wangchuk's actions align with seeking government accountability, particularly regarding promises to Ladakh's land, jobs, and cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

