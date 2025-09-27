Flipkart Announces ''Shubh Muhurat Deals'' for Big Billion Days in Partnership with Astrotalk

The Big Billion Days has always been India's biggest festive shopping celebration, but this year Flipkart is going all out with its campaign thought "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai." From surprising offers to unexpected partnerships, the sale is designed to delight shoppers in ways never seen before. One such innovation is Shubh Muhurat Deals – a culturally rooted idea that taps into India's long-held belief in the power of auspicious timing. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign is built on a consumer insight that in many households, people wait for the right muhurat before taking big steps. From weddings to shifting homes or even buying a new car. Flipkart realised that shopping for large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and televisions often falls into the same category of big, milestone purchases. Families don't just look for the right price, but also the right time.

To bring this idea alive, Flipkart partnered with Astrotalk,India's leading astrology and spiritual guidance platform Together, they created a calendar of auspicious moments from 23rd September to 2nd October to shop for large appliances on Flipkart. During these time slots, Astrotalk astrologers will guide shoppers on the best muhurat to buy, effectively turning shopping into a tradition-backed ritual.

The Shubh Muhurat times for each day will be announced by Astrotalk astrologers on live feed and social media channels and Flipkart channels, giving customers a new reason to plan their shopping around these moments. With deals available only at these windows, the act of buying transforms from a transaction into an auspicious family event.

Speaking about the initiative, Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart said, "At Flipkart, we always try to go beyond just discounts and create experiences that feel deeply personal and relevant to our customers. Shubh Muhurat Deals is one such initiative that brings together tradition and technology. For many households, buying a big appliance is a moment filled with meaning, and with this campaign, we are making it even more special by aligning it with the most auspicious times of the season." Adding to this, Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO at Astrotalk, said, "At AstroTalk, we have taken astrology to every household where people ask us when to buy a home? Or when to sign the lease? And many families also ask 'what's the shubh muhurat to buy something new for their homes?' This partnership with Flipkart's Big Billion Days is our way of answering that at scale. We're not just helping customers choose the right products, but also the shubh muhurat, so that every purchase carries good energy and good fortune with a goal to fill their home not just with appliances, but with positivity, happiness and goodness." The Shubh Muhurat Deals calendar will run between 23rd September and 2nd October, as the Big Billion Days sale begins on 23rd September 2025. Customers can look out for the daily auspicious shopping times revealed on Flipkart and Astrotalk and purchase their dream appliances.

With this cultural crossover, Flipkart is once again proving that in the season of Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, even shopping can be written in the stars. View on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcfDU9LmAKE View on Instagram: www.instagram.com/reel/DO0Rr1miAxf/?igsh=Ymd3OW93cXUxanU5 Credits Creative: Rahul Mathew, Alok Mahadevia, Saurabh Dubey,Vasudev Raut,Yash Shirode Business: Monideepa Nandi, Shweta Goyal, Kirty Agarwal, Kashish Bachani, Maria Akhlaq Production House: Suprvlln Director: Chalees Chor About DDB Mudra Group We believe that creativity is the most powerful force in business. Driven by the mantra of Power To Move, we unlock the power of human emotion to deliver the world's best emotionally overcharged creativity that moves, people, brands, markets, and culture.

Our work across DDB Mudra, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Mudramax, Track, and DDB For Good has built India's most respected, profitable, and fastest-growing brands. It has also made our communities more inclusive and brought in a positive change to society's most pressing issues.

Our commitment to diversity and equity is seen through award-winning, pioneering initiatives like the Phyllis Project and OPEN Pride. We are also four-time gold winners of the Talent Development Program of the Year at the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards.

Awarded as the Network of the Year at Cannes Lions 2025 and 2023, we also won India's Agency of the Year at Campaign Brief 'The Work' in 2025, 2024, 2022 & 2021. Other notable recognitions include Asia's #1 effective agency by WARC Rankings 2021 and in 2022, we became the first Indian agency to be recognized as APAC Agency of the Year at Spikes Asia.

