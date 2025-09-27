B.A.G. Convergence Limited IPO: Expanding India's Digital Media Frontier
B.A.G. Convergence Limited aims to raise ₹ 48.72 crore through its IPO by offering 56,00,000 equity shares. The funds will be used to expand operations, enhance content production, and strengthen brand presence. The shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, boosting India's digital media landscape.
Country:
- India
B.A.G. Convergence Limited, a key player in India's digital media sector, is launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise ₹ 48.72 crore. The offering will put 56,00,000 equity shares on the market, seeking to bolster its presence through enhanced content production and brand expansion.
The IPO, set to open on September 30, 2025, will list shares on the NSE Emerge platform. With a price band of ₹ 82-₹ 87 per share, the company plans to allocate shares to various investor categories, including QIBs and retail investors. The proceeds aim to support business expansion and content acquisition.
With a strong digital footprint comprising millions of followers on social media and a robust operational network, B.A.G. Convergence is poised to accelerate growth in India's dynamic digital media market. The funds will help solidify its standing as a trusted provider of news and entertainment content nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
