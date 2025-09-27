India's Cold Desert Joins UNESCO's Elite Biosphere List
The Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in India's Lahaul-Spiti district is one of 26 new biosphere reserves added to UNESCO's World Network. This recognition enhances India's commitment to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development, while promoting tourism and research in the trans-Himalayan region.
India's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in the trans-Himalayan region has been recognized as one of 26 new biosphere reserves by UNESCO, the organization announced. This inclusion marks a significant achievement in India's efforts toward biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.
The Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve, located in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, covers an area of approximately 7,770 square kilometers. Known for its rugged high-altitude deserts and glacial valleys, it is one of the coldest ecosystems in UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves.
Union Minister for Environment and Forests, Bhupender Yadav, emphasized India's ongoing initiatives to protect and restore ecosystems under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The UNESCO recognition is expected to boost tourism and research, focusing on safeguarding this unique mountain ecosystem from climate change and tourism pressures.
