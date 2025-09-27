Left Menu

India's Cold Desert Joins UNESCO's Elite Biosphere List

The Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in India's Lahaul-Spiti district is one of 26 new biosphere reserves added to UNESCO's World Network. This recognition enhances India's commitment to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development, while promoting tourism and research in the trans-Himalayan region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:14 IST
India's Cold Desert Joins UNESCO's Elite Biosphere List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in the trans-Himalayan region has been recognized as one of 26 new biosphere reserves by UNESCO, the organization announced. This inclusion marks a significant achievement in India's efforts toward biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

The Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve, located in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, covers an area of approximately 7,770 square kilometers. Known for its rugged high-altitude deserts and glacial valleys, it is one of the coldest ecosystems in UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Union Minister for Environment and Forests, Bhupender Yadav, emphasized India's ongoing initiatives to protect and restore ecosystems under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The UNESCO recognition is expected to boost tourism and research, focusing on safeguarding this unique mountain ecosystem from climate change and tourism pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-stampede at Karur; assures all possible central help.

Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-s...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
4
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025