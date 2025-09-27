Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally: Stampede in Tamil Nadu

A stampede occurred during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, leading to at least 10 casualties, including children. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences for the loss and prayed for the injured. The incident highlights the need for crowd management at large events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally: Stampede in Tamil Nadu
In a tragic turn of events, a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the death of at least 10 people, including children. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding crowd control at large public gatherings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his "deep pain" over the tragic loss of lives, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He urged for prayers for the swift recovery of those injured during the chaotic scene.

The stampede-like situation underscores the critical importance of robust safety measures and effective crowd management to prevent such catastrophic outcomes at mass gatherings in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

