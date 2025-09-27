Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally: Stampede in Tamil Nadu

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the death of at least 10 people, including children. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding crowd control at large public gatherings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his "deep pain" over the tragic loss of lives, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He urged for prayers for the swift recovery of those injured during the chaotic scene.

The stampede-like situation underscores the critical importance of robust safety measures and effective crowd management to prevent such catastrophic outcomes at mass gatherings in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)