Tragedy Unfolds: Stampede at Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally Claims Lives

A stampede at a rally organized by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the tragic deaths of 36 people. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a Commission of Inquiry, while national leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, and Home Minister, expressed condolences and promised support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate stampede occurred at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claiming 36 lives, including those of eight children, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The tragedy, which unfolded during one of the state's recent events, left 16 women among the deceased. Vijay, leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, expressed his heartbreak over the incident, which was described as one of Tamil Nadu's worst calamities in recent times.

A Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, has been initiated to investigate the catastrophe. As condolences poured in from prominent leaders like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Ministry requested a detailed report on the event from the state government.

