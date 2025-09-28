Devara: Part 1 - A Cinematic Triumph and Sequel Anticipation

The makers of the Telugu blockbuster 'Devara: Part 1', headlined by actor Jr NTR, have officially confirmed a sequel, marking the first anniversary of the film's release. Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, known for his work on hits such as 'Mirchi' and 'Srimanthudu', the film was produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N T R Arts.

Joining Jr NTR in 'Devara: Part 1' are Saif Ali Khan, who made his Telugu debut, and Janhvi Kapoor. Released on September 27, the film's production banner celebrated the milestone with an announcement on its official X handle. The post read: "It's been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2."

The storyline of 'Devara: Part 1' centers on the son of a village chief who secretly upholds his father's mission to combat smuggling while concealing his true strength. Upon its release, the film grossed over Rs 500 crore globally, securing a place as the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, alongside stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko.

