Left Menu

Devara: Part 1 - A Cinematic Triumph and Sequel Anticipation

The Telugu film 'Devara: Part 1', directed by Koratala Siva, announced its sequel on its first anniversary. Starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide. It follows the story of a village chief's son combating smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:42 IST
Devara: Part 1 - A Cinematic Triumph and Sequel Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of the Telugu blockbuster 'Devara: Part 1', headlined by actor Jr NTR, have officially confirmed a sequel, marking the first anniversary of the film's release. Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, known for his work on hits such as 'Mirchi' and 'Srimanthudu', the film was produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N T R Arts.

Joining Jr NTR in 'Devara: Part 1' are Saif Ali Khan, who made his Telugu debut, and Janhvi Kapoor. Released on September 27, the film's production banner celebrated the milestone with an announcement on its official X handle. The post read: "It's been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2."

The storyline of 'Devara: Part 1' centers on the son of a village chief who secretly upholds his father's mission to combat smuggling while concealing his true strength. Upon its release, the film grossed over Rs 500 crore globally, securing a place as the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, alongside stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

 India
2
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

 India
3
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
4
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025