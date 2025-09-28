Left Menu

Durga Puja: A Grand Display of Artistic Pandals Across Jharkhand

Durga Puja has kicked off in Jharkhand, with around 160 lavishly designed pandals captivating devotees. Ranchi alone features a range of themed pandals, from a Bhuj temple replica to a Vatican City-inspired marquee. Committees have gone all out, spending crores to create these cultural and religious spectacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant Durga Puja festivities have commenced across Jharkhand, captivating thousands as they visit the myriad of grand pandals set up in various locales.

In Ranchi, 160 pandals illuminate the festival, with themes ranging from replicas of iconic structures like Bhuj's Swaminarayan temple at Ram Lalla committee, to Cambodia's Angkor Wat at Bakri Bazaar. Each unique pandal combines artistic grandeur with spiritual reverence, creating a visual feast for attendees.

Committee heads such as Ashok Choudhary and Rahul Yadav have described immense efforts to deliver magical experiences, with budgets scaling into crores. These elaborate structures are not only immersing visitors in divine ambiance but are also showcasing cultural heritage through meticulous craftmanship and innovative design.

