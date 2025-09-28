Leonardo DiCaprio's Ethnic Name Controversy: A Father’s Stand

Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio recently disclosed an early career anecdote, revealing that his agent urged him to change his name, deeming it 'too ethnic.' The suggestion was to rebrand as 'Lenny Williams' to enhance his hireability in Hollywood.

The acclaimed actor, whose career spans hits like 'Titanic' and 'Inception,' shared the story on the New Heights podcast, illustrating his initial disbelief at the suggestion. DiCaprio recounted the critical intervention of his father, George DiCaprio, who vehemently opposed the change.

DiCaprio's latest release, 'One Battle After Another,' directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, includes co-stars like Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro. The film explores the turbulent life of Bob Ferguson, portrayed by DiCaprio, living on the fringes of society with his daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)