Leonardo DiCaprio's Ethnic Name Controversy: A Father’s Stand

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that his agent once suggested changing his name to Lenny Williams due to its 'ethnic' nature. His father, George DiCaprio, strongly opposed the change. Leonardo's latest film, 'One Battle After Another,' directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, features him alongside Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:23 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio
Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio recently disclosed an early career anecdote, revealing that his agent urged him to change his name, deeming it 'too ethnic.' The suggestion was to rebrand as 'Lenny Williams' to enhance his hireability in Hollywood.

The acclaimed actor, whose career spans hits like 'Titanic' and 'Inception,' shared the story on the New Heights podcast, illustrating his initial disbelief at the suggestion. DiCaprio recounted the critical intervention of his father, George DiCaprio, who vehemently opposed the change.

DiCaprio's latest release, 'One Battle After Another,' directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, includes co-stars like Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro. The film explores the turbulent life of Bob Ferguson, portrayed by DiCaprio, living on the fringes of society with his daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

