Diljit Dosanjh: From Punjabi Beats to Emmy Street

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, lauded for his portrayal in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', has been nominated for an Emmy Award. His performance as the iconic Punjabi singer Chamkila, who was assassinated in 1988, has earned acclaim. Alia Bhatt congratulated him on this achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:34 IST
In a remarkable career milestone, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance in the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. This accolade places Dosanjh among elite international actors, as the film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, vies for honors in multiple Emmy categories.

Fellow Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who previously worked with Dosanjh, extended her congratulations via Instagram, expressing her excitement for his recognition. The film, which features Dosanjh portraying the renowned and tragic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, resonated with audiences and critics alike following its release in April 2024.

Dosanjh faces stiff competition from actors such as David Mitchell, Oriol Pla, and Diego Vasquez. The nomination underscores the global reach and cultural impact of Punjabi cinema. As Dosanjh continues to break barriers, his Emmy nod highlights the increasing influence of diverse storylines in the entertainment industry.

