Chhath Puja: India's Cultural Legacy on the Global Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the Indian government's initiative to have Chhath Puja recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. If successful, this recognition would elevate the festival to global prominence, allowing people worldwide to experience its magnificence and spiritual significance.

In his latest Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi noted that similar governmental efforts previously led to Kolkata's Durga Puja being listed by UNESCO. He underscored the importance of festivals like Chhath Puja in keeping India's cultural traditions alive and bringing them to the global stage.

Chhath Puja, observed shortly after Diwali, involves worshipping the setting and rising Sun, seeking blessings and prosperity. It holds particular importance in Bihar but is celebrated globally. The endeavor aims to bring greater international recognition and participation in this culturally rich event.