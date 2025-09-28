Left Menu

Chhath Puja: India's Cultural Legacy on the Global Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced efforts to include Chhath Puja in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. Highlighting the global recognition of Kolkata's Durga Puja, he emphasized Chhath's worldwide celebration. The festival, following Diwali, honors the Sun God and symbolizes prosperity, being significant in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the Indian government's initiative to have Chhath Puja recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. If successful, this recognition would elevate the festival to global prominence, allowing people worldwide to experience its magnificence and spiritual significance.

In his latest Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi noted that similar governmental efforts previously led to Kolkata's Durga Puja being listed by UNESCO. He underscored the importance of festivals like Chhath Puja in keeping India's cultural traditions alive and bringing them to the global stage.

Chhath Puja, observed shortly after Diwali, involves worshipping the setting and rising Sun, seeking blessings and prosperity. It holds particular importance in Bihar but is celebrated globally. The endeavor aims to bring greater international recognition and participation in this culturally rich event.

