Ayurveda's Global Impact: Celebrating a Decade of Holistic Health

The Indian mission in New York marked the 10th Ayurveda Day with a captivating panel discussion centered on nutrition under the ancient Indian medical paradigm.

The panel accentuated Ayurveda's enduring principles that steer balanced nutrition, holistic health, and mental wellness, as noted by the Consulate General of India in New York.

This year's theme, 'Ayurveda for People & Planet', illustrated Ayurveda as a comprehensive science harmonizing individuals with their environment, as echoed by Consul General Binaya Pradhan.

