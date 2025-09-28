Left Menu

Ayurveda's Global Impact: Celebrating a Decade of Holistic Health

The 10th Ayurveda Day was celebrated by the Indian mission in New York with a panel discussion on nutrition within Ayurveda. The event emphasized Ayurveda's principles guiding health and well-being. A new initiative, 'Nutrition 360', was launched, highlighting Ayurveda's growing popularity in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:42 IST
Ayurveda's Global Impact: Celebrating a Decade of Holistic Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian mission in New York marked the 10th Ayurveda Day with a captivating panel discussion centered on nutrition under the ancient Indian medical paradigm.

The panel accentuated Ayurveda's enduring principles that steer balanced nutrition, holistic health, and mental wellness, as noted by the Consulate General of India in New York.

This year's theme, 'Ayurveda for People & Planet', illustrated Ayurveda as a comprehensive science harmonizing individuals with their environment, as echoed by Consul General Binaya Pradhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Tamil Nadu Rally: Stampede Claims 40 Lives During Actor Vijay's Event

Tragedy at Tamil Nadu Rally: Stampede Claims 40 Lives During Actor Vijay's E...

 India
2
Manhas Leads the Charge: A New Era for BCCI

Manhas Leads the Charge: A New Era for BCCI

 India
3
Honoring a Hero: Punjab CM and PM Modi Pay Tribute to Bhagat Singh

Honoring a Hero: Punjab CM and PM Modi Pay Tribute to Bhagat Singh

 India
4
Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025