Ajay Devgn Joins Sachin Tendulkar to Promote Grassroots Cricket with ISPL
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn joins cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Indian Street Premier League press meet, expressing his enthusiasm for grassroots cricket. As the new franchise owner, Devgn aims to spotlight local talent through the league, which also features Salman Khan as a team owner for Delhi.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar graced the Indian Street Premier League's (ISPL) press event on Sunday. Devgn, excited to be part of this initiative, highlighted the league's potential to showcase the country's talent on a new, vibrant platform.
"I'm thrilled to join this family. The tournament concept intrigued me, reminding me of a time without social media when outdoor play was vital," Devgn remarked. Announced in August as the owner of ISPL's Ahmedabad team, Devgn underscored the importance of timing with India's rich talent pool.
India's groundbreaking tennis-ball T10 cricket league, ISPL, launched in 2024, boasts visionary leadership from Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Suraj Samat, and Minal Amol Kale. Devgn, also a strategic sports investor, supports emerging sports formats. His involvement with ISPL signals his dedication to grassroots sports.
"Cricket unites like no other, and ISPL embodies this spirit. Ahmedabad, a city dear to me, shares this love. The mix of cinema and cricket in this region is unique, offering a reservoir of untapped talent," Devgn stated. Alongside Devgn, Salman Khan will own the Delhi team in the forthcoming ISPL edition.
