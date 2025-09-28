Left Menu

Prayers Pour In as Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Battles for Life After Accident

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to check on singer Rajvir Jawanda, who is in critical condition after an accident. Jawanda is on life support, prompting widespread support and prayers for his recovery. He is cherished for his music and charisma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:14 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, paid a visit to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday to assess the health status of popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was hospitalized following a severe road mishap in Himachal Pradesh. According to the medical facility's statement, the accident occurred on Saturday, and Jawanda was admitted in a critically grave condition.

The statement elaborated that upon his arrival, Jawanda was swiftly evaluated by the hospital's Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Comprehensive examinations were conducted, and he is currently under advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali. Jawanda, who remains on ventilator support, is being vigilantly monitored. This incident has sparked widespread prayers and support from fellow musicians and fans alike.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann expressed his prayers for Jawanda's recovery on X, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledging the serious injuries sustained by the singer in the crash near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Mann conveyed his wishes for a rapid recovery, hoping Jawanda would soon reunite with his family and admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

