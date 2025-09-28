Prayers Pour In as Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Battles for Life After Accident

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, paid a visit to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday to assess the health status of popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was hospitalized following a severe road mishap in Himachal Pradesh. According to the medical facility's statement, the accident occurred on Saturday, and Jawanda was admitted in a critically grave condition.

The statement elaborated that upon his arrival, Jawanda was swiftly evaluated by the hospital's Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Comprehensive examinations were conducted, and he is currently under advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali. Jawanda, who remains on ventilator support, is being vigilantly monitored. This incident has sparked widespread prayers and support from fellow musicians and fans alike.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann expressed his prayers for Jawanda's recovery on X, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledging the serious injuries sustained by the singer in the crash near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Mann conveyed his wishes for a rapid recovery, hoping Jawanda would soon reunite with his family and admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)