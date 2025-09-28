Left Menu

Thousands Join 'Namo Run' to Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday

Thousands of young people participated in the 'Namo Run' in Delhi to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The event, part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, witnessed over 7,500 participants pledging to contribute to India's development, while tributes were paid to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of young enthusiasts joined the 'Namo Run' in Delhi, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The event was organized as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign.

Originating from 15 locations across the city, the run concluded at Central Park in Connaught Place, attracting over 7,500 participants under the 'Viksit Delhi' initiative.

Addressing the participants, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the event's reflection of youth enthusiasm for nation-building, describing it as a movement toward a developed India. Tributes were also paid to Bhagat Singh, aligning with the nation's vision.

