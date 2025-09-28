Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death: Family Demands Thorough Investigation
The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg has filed a complaint with the state CID, urging a detailed probe into his death by drowning in Singapore during a yacht trip. Allegations of conspiracy and foul play have surfaced, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently examining the case.
- Country:
- India
The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg is seeking a detailed investigation into his untimely death by drowning in Singapore. A complaint filed with the state CID highlights concerns over potential foul play, as the singer's family presses for answers about the tragic incident during a yacht trip.
According to the complaint, the family wants the probe to cover those present on the yacht trip, including the organiser of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta. The senior police officer stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already examining the case, and the complaint will be incorporated into their inquiry.
In light of allegations of conspiracy, the SIT has issued notices to 10 individuals, aiming to gather more information. The team is exploring all angles and may involve the Central Bureau of Investigation if necessary, as pointed out by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unique Indo-Pakistan Toss Situation in Asia Cup Final
Key Leaders Strategize for PM Modi's Visit and Unveil New Governance Initiatives
Singer Zubeen Garg's family files complaint with Assam CID over his death by drowning in Singapore, seeks probe: official.
Stampede at Tamil Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Investigation
PM Modi Honors Valmiki: A Call to Ram Temple Visitors