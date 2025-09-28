Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death: Family Demands Thorough Investigation

The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg is seeking a detailed investigation into his untimely death by drowning in Singapore. A complaint filed with the state CID highlights concerns over potential foul play, as the singer's family presses for answers about the tragic incident during a yacht trip.

According to the complaint, the family wants the probe to cover those present on the yacht trip, including the organiser of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta. The senior police officer stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already examining the case, and the complaint will be incorporated into their inquiry.

In light of allegations of conspiracy, the SIT has issued notices to 10 individuals, aiming to gather more information. The team is exploring all angles and may involve the Central Bureau of Investigation if necessary, as pointed out by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)