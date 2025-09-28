Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death: Family Demands Thorough Investigation

The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg has filed a complaint with the state CID, urging a detailed probe into his death by drowning in Singapore during a yacht trip. Allegations of conspiracy and foul play have surfaced, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently examining the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:39 IST
Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death: Family Demands Thorough Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg is seeking a detailed investigation into his untimely death by drowning in Singapore. A complaint filed with the state CID highlights concerns over potential foul play, as the singer's family presses for answers about the tragic incident during a yacht trip.

According to the complaint, the family wants the probe to cover those present on the yacht trip, including the organiser of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta. The senior police officer stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already examining the case, and the complaint will be incorporated into their inquiry.

In light of allegations of conspiracy, the SIT has issued notices to 10 individuals, aiming to gather more information. The team is exploring all angles and may involve the Central Bureau of Investigation if necessary, as pointed out by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Dhami Champions Swadeshi for Self-Reliant India's Vision

CM Dhami Champions Swadeshi for Self-Reliant India's Vision

 India
2
Drug Busts in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Clamp Down on Narcotics

Drug Busts in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Clamp Down on Narcotics

 India
3
Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

 India
4
Middle East Nations Call for Urgent Action to Resolve Gaza Crisis at UN Assembly

Middle East Nations Call for Urgent Action to Resolve Gaza Crisis at UN Asse...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025