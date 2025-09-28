Left Menu

NSS's Equidistance Stance Sparks Political Stir

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala clarified the Nair Service Society's (NSS) stance on the Sabarimala issue, emphasizing its secular and equidistant political stance. Amid controversies and political claims, something Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar supported NSS's stance, stressing no political alignment. Protest posters surfaced against NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair.

In a recent statement, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala asserted that the Nair Service Society (NSS) has steadfastly upheld secular values and its position on the Sabarimala issue should not be misconstrued as a political alignment with the Left. He highlighted NSS's continued policy of maintaining equidistance in politics, a tradition upheld since the days of former General Secretary Narayana Panicker.

Amid criticisms, Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar voiced his support for NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair, underscoring that Nair's views don't reflect political affiliations. This statement came in response to protest posters which accused Nair of 'backstabbing' Ayyappa devotees by supporting the LDF government.

Chennithala also criticized the LDF government's recent Global Ayyappa Sangamam event, alleging it as a mere political stunt with upcoming elections. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal reiterated the Congress's respect for community organizations, while condemning BJP's contradictory actions against minority groups in different states.

