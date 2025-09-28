NSS's Equidistance Stance Sparks Political Stir

In a recent statement, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala asserted that the Nair Service Society (NSS) has steadfastly upheld secular values and its position on the Sabarimala issue should not be misconstrued as a political alignment with the Left. He highlighted NSS's continued policy of maintaining equidistance in politics, a tradition upheld since the days of former General Secretary Narayana Panicker.

Amid criticisms, Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar voiced his support for NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair, underscoring that Nair's views don't reflect political affiliations. This statement came in response to protest posters which accused Nair of 'backstabbing' Ayyappa devotees by supporting the LDF government.

Chennithala also criticized the LDF government's recent Global Ayyappa Sangamam event, alleging it as a mere political stunt with upcoming elections. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal reiterated the Congress's respect for community organizations, while condemning BJP's contradictory actions against minority groups in different states.