Reviving Swadeshi: A Path to India's Self-Reliance

In a fervent appeal for home-grown innovation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared Swadeshi the bedrock of India's quest for self-reliance. As part of an ambitious campaign, Dhami lauded its historical significance and future potential to solidify India's economic independence.

Addressing the media, he championed the integration of Swadeshi with cutting-edge advancements, such as the BrahMos missile and Digital India initiatives, demonstrating its evolving role. Dhami cited Operation Sindoor and domestic PPE kit production as testaments to the country's indigenous prowess.

Integrating tradition with progress, Dhami endorsed initiatives like 'Make in India,' emphasizing local product support, especially under the 'House of Himalayas' brand. He rallied citizens to support Swadeshi commerce during cultural festivities, underscoring its capacity to empower the nation economically and socially.